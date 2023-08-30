Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) Cut to “Hold” at Truist Financial

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They presently have a $266.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their prior price target of $255.00. Truist Financial’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 11.29% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Essex Property Trust from $228.50 to $244.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $226.00 to $224.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $246.00 to $221.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Essex Property Trust from $249.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $244.45.

Shares of NYSE ESS opened at $239.01 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $238.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $225.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. Essex Property Trust has a 52-week low of $195.03 and a 52-week high of $280.52. The company has a market cap of $15.34 billion, a PE ratio of 29.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.77.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ESS. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 1.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,614,782 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,667,195,000 after acquiring an additional 184,047 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,712,755 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,419,056,000 after acquiring an additional 874,625 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Essex Property Trust by 77.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,567,309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $536,927,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122,612 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $476,588,000. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 112.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 2,175,976 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $509,808,000 after buying an additional 1,151,338 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.93% of the company’s stock.

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 252 apartment communities comprising approximately 62,000 apartment homes with an additional property in active development.

