ESGEN Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:ESACW) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

ESGEN Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:ESACW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,300 shares, a decrease of 13.7% from the July 31st total of 7,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

ESGEN Acquisition Stock Performance

ESGEN Acquisition stock traded up $0.00 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,031. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.06 and its 200 day moving average is $0.06. ESGEN Acquisition has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $0.22.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ESGEN Acquisition

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESACW. Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new stake in ESGEN Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $55,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ESGEN Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $58,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ESGEN Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $65,000. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. grew its stake in shares of ESGEN Acquisition by 1,082.9% in the second quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. now owns 447,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 409,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP grew its stake in shares of ESGEN Acquisition by 100.0% in the first quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 250,000 shares in the last quarter.

ESGEN Acquisition Company Profile

ESGEN Acquisition Corporation a blank check company that focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the energy and infrastructure sectors. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

