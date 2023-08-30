Erin Energy Co. (OTCMKTS:ERINQ) Short Interest Down 11.0% in August

Erin Energy Co. (OTCMKTS:ERINQ – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 65,300 shares, a drop of 11.0% from the July 31st total of 73,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 65,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Erin Energy Stock Down 100.0 %

Erin Energy has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.10.

Erin Energy Company Profile

Erin Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition and development of energy resources in Africa. Its asset portfolio consists of five licenses covering an area of approximately 6,000 square kilometers across offshore Nigeria, offshore Ghana, and offshore The Gambia.

