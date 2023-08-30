EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) Short Interest Down 14.4% in August

EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,010,000 shares, a decline of 14.4% from the July 31st total of 1,180,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 631,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EPAM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $272.00 to $319.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $350.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of EPAM Systems from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $308.79.

EPAM Systems Price Performance

Shares of EPAM Systems stock traded up $7.79 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $253.16. 302,231 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 538,347. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.92 and a quick ratio of 4.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $235.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $261.68. EPAM Systems has a twelve month low of $197.99 and a twelve month high of $439.34. The company has a market cap of $14.67 billion, a PE ratio of 28.13, a PEG ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.49.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.33. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 11.02% and a return on equity of 18.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Analysts forecast that EPAM Systems will post 8.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at EPAM Systems

In other news, Director Eugene Roman sold 1,552 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.44, for a total transaction of $368,506.88. Following the sale, the director now owns 982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,166.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On EPAM Systems

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,499,194 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,685,444,000 after purchasing an additional 657,883 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,234,948 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,849,348,000 after purchasing an additional 115,422 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,358,373 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $979,544,000 after purchasing an additional 385,196 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,489,287 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,143,579,000 after purchasing an additional 679,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,895,178 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $652,573,000 after purchasing an additional 98,110 shares in the last quarter. 90.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EPAM Systems Company Profile

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and infrastructure management for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

See Also

