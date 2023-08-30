Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 586,924 Shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA – Free Report) by 29.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,373,806 shares of the company’s stock after selling 586,924 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 1.48% of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF worth $32,532,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 70,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,675,000 after buying an additional 1,043 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $553,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 48.8% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 28,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $718,000 after purchasing an additional 9,442 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 12.7% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 100,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,504,000 after buying an additional 11,323 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 75.6% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 19,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 8,255 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance

Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF stock opened at $23.01 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.47. Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $21.65 and a 52-week high of $24.14.

About Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF

The Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (PZA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade, tax-exempt debt publicly issued by a US state with at least 15 years remaining to maturity. PZA was launched on Oct 11, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

