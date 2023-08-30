Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Boosts Position in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Free Report) by 304.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,325,150 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 997,506 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.39% of State Street worth $30,763,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of State Street during the first quarter valued at about $5,370,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in State Street in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,039,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of State Street during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,045,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in State Street by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 108,841 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $8,238,000 after purchasing an additional 8,067 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of State Street by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 304,030 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $23,012,000 after buying an additional 50,472 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

Get State Street alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at State Street

In related news, CFO Eric W. Aboaf sold 11,886 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.13, for a total value of $797,907.18. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 145,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,799,234.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

State Street Price Performance

Shares of STT stock opened at $68.54 on Wednesday. State Street Co. has a one year low of $58.62 and a one year high of $94.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.36. The firm has a market cap of $21.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.57.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 14th. The asset manager reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.09. State Street had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 16.99%. The business had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.94 EPS. State Street’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that State Street Co. will post 7.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

State Street Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Investors of record on Monday, October 2nd will be paid a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 29th. This is an increase from State Street’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. State Street’s payout ratio is 34.05%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on STT. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded State Street from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $84.00 to $73.00 in a report on Sunday, July 16th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of State Street from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. UBS Group cut shares of State Street from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $90.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on State Street from $82.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on State Street from $80.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Sunday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.17.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on State Street

About State Street

(Free Report)

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for State Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for State Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.