Entergy (NYSE:ETR) PT Lowered to $114.00

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $120.00 to $114.00 in a report released on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price target points to a potential upside of 16.35% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Entergy from $102.00 to $94.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Entergy in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $98.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of Entergy from $124.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Entergy in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Entergy from $119.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Sunday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.42.

Get Entergy alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on ETR

Entergy Trading Up 2.8 %

Entergy stock opened at $97.98 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $20.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.64. Entergy has a 1 year low of $94.01 and a 1 year high of $122.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $98.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.48.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. Entergy had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 10.22%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.78 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Entergy will post 6.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Entergy

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ETR. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Entergy by 1,019.0% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 235 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of Entergy in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Entergy in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Entergy by 1,618.8% in the 4th quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 275 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Entergy in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.52% of the company’s stock.

Entergy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Entergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.