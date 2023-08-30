Energizer (NYSE:ENR) Cut to Hold at Truist Financial

Energizer (NYSE:ENR – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They presently have a $35.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $40.00. Truist Financial’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 0.89% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. StockNews.com lowered Energizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Energizer from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Barclays lowered their target price on Energizer from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Energizer from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Energizer from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.00.

Get Energizer alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ENR

Energizer Price Performance

Shares of ENR opened at $34.69 on Monday. Energizer has a one year low of $24.81 and a one year high of $37.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $34.19 and its 200-day moving average is $34.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.23, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 2.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.13 and a beta of 1.00.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.12). Energizer had a negative net margin of 8.24% and a positive return on equity of 135.74%. The company had revenue of $699.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $743.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Energizer will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Energizer

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Energizer by 2.0% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its position in Energizer by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 10,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Energizer by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Investment Advisors LLC now owns 36,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Energizer by 1.2% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 27,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $929,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Energizer by 12.7% in the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the period. 83.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Energizer

(Get Free Report)

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer, Eveready, and Rayovac brands; primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid batteries; and handheld, headlights, lanterns, and area lights, as well as flashlights under the Hard Case, Dolphin, and WeatherReady brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Energizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.