Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) Short Interest Update

Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,730,000 shares, an increase of 11.4% from the July 31st total of 2,450,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 553,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.9 days. Currently, 2.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Elissa Joy Charbonneau sold 8,294 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.58, for a total transaction of $577,096.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,605,975.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Mark J. Tarr sold 25,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.06, for a total value of $1,799,949.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 497,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,345,599.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Elissa Joy Charbonneau sold 8,294 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.58, for a total transaction of $577,096.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,605,975.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Encompass Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 358.5% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 431 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Encompass Health during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Encompass Health during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Encompass Health during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors own 92.66% of the company’s stock.

Encompass Health Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE EHC opened at $70.97 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. Encompass Health has a 52 week low of $45.11 and a 52 week high of $72.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.82, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $68.11 and its 200 day moving average is $62.74.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.21. Encompass Health had a return on equity of 18.26% and a net margin of 6.86%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Encompass Health will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Encompass Health Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 2nd will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 29th. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.29%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on EHC. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Raymond James raised their price target on Encompass Health from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $78.00 price target on shares of Encompass Health in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Mizuho raised their price target on Encompass Health from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Encompass Health in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.60.

About Encompass Health

Encompass Health Corporation provides post-acute healthcare services in the United States. It provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient basis to patients who have experienced physical or cognitive disabilities or injuries due to medical conditions, such as strokes, hip fractures, and various debilitating neurological conditions.

Featured Stories

