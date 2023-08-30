Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.13 (NYSEAMERICAN:ECF)

Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ECF – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.13 per share by the investment management company on Friday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th.

Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Trading Down 0.1 %

ECF stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.64. 39,565 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,948. Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $7.75 and a fifty-two week high of $9.70.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund by 57.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 553,658 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,761,000 after buying an additional 202,902 shares in the last quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,172,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund by 136.7% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 244,308 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,981,000 after buying an additional 141,083 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 120,019 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,032,000 after buying an additional 2,868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund by 35.8% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 84,404 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $894,000 after buying an additional 22,240 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.72% of the company’s stock.

About Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund

Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets. The fund primarily invests in convertible securities. It invests in stocks of companies across market capitalizations.

Further Reading

