Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Shares Acquired by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 4.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 145,269 shares of the game software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,828 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $17,488,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Claro Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts in the fourth quarter worth $265,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 7.3% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 43,161 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $5,199,000 after buying an additional 2,930 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. boosted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 3.2% in the first quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 138,600 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $16,694,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts in the first quarter worth $908,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 52,794 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $6,452,000 after buying an additional 5,644 shares during the period. 90.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.91, for a total value of $624,550.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 82,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,343,672.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.55, for a total value of $97,240.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,785,917.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.91, for a total value of $624,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 82,809 shares in the company, valued at $10,343,672.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,304 shares of company stock worth $2,685,618. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of EA opened at $120.96 on Wednesday. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 12-month low of $108.53 and a 12-month high of $140.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $128.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $124.02.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The game software company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.14. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 19.49% and a net margin of 11.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Electronic Arts Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 30th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 29th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.53%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on EA shares. HSBC started coverage on Electronic Arts in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $128.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised Electronic Arts from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Electronic Arts from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Electronic Arts from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $139.64.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts Company Profile

(Free Report)

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.