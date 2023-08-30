Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Price Target Cut to $87.00

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by equities researchers at Citigroup from $90.00 to $87.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 45.68% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on ESTC. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $67.00 price target on shares of Elastic in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Elastic in a research report on Friday, August 18th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Elastic in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Elastic from $76.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Finally, DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Elastic in a research note on Friday, June 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.61.

ESTC stock opened at $59.72 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market cap of $5.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.08 and a beta of 1.00. Elastic has a 1-year low of $46.18 and a 1-year high of $91.30. The business’s 50 day moving average is $63.63 and its 200-day moving average is $61.80.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $279.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $277.63 million. Elastic had a negative net margin of 22.09% and a negative return on equity of 46.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.64) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Elastic will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Janesh Moorjani sold 6,437 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.41, for a total value of $453,229.17. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 171,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,096,297.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Ken Exner sold 2,235 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.41, for a total value of $157,366.35. Following the sale, the insider now owns 120,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,511,301.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Janesh Moorjani sold 6,437 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.41, for a total transaction of $453,229.17. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 171,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,096,297.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 372,694 shares of company stock valued at $25,962,227. 18.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in shares of Elastic by 29.2% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,634,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,015,000 after acquiring an additional 1,723,842 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Elastic by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,370,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,727,000 after purchasing an additional 157,301 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Elastic by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,851,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,689,000 after purchasing an additional 702,665 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Elastic by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,616,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,557,000 after buying an additional 259,742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sylebra Capital Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Elastic by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 4,712,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,829,000 after buying an additional 146,397 shares during the last quarter. 74.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Elastic N.V., a data analytics company, delivers solutions designed to run in public or private clouds in multi-cloud environments. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis, and visualization on that data.

