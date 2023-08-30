Elastic (ESTC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 31st. Analysts expect Elastic to post earnings of $0.11 per share for the quarter. Elastic has set its Q1 guidance at $0.10-0.12 EPS and its FY24 guidance at $0.94-1.06 EPS.Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $279.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $277.63 million. Elastic had a negative return on equity of 46.49% and a negative net margin of 22.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.64) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Elastic to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Elastic stock opened at $59.72 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $5.82 billion, a PE ratio of -24.08 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $63.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.80. Elastic has a 52 week low of $46.18 and a 52 week high of $91.30.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ESTC. Barclays lifted their price target on Elastic from $70.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Elastic from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $67.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Elastic in a report on Friday, August 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $67.00 target price on shares of Elastic in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Elastic from $90.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.61.

In related news, CEO Ashutosh Kulkarni sold 10,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.41, for a total transaction of $753,950.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 332,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,399,284.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Elastic news, CEO Ashutosh Kulkarni sold 10,708 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.41, for a total transaction of $753,950.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 332,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,399,284.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.31, for a total transaction of $1,657,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,729 shares in the company, valued at $512,509.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 372,694 shares of company stock worth $25,962,227 over the last ninety days. 18.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quarry LP grew its stake in shares of Elastic by 79.6% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 591 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Elastic by 50.7% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Amundi raised its holdings in Elastic by 2,063.8% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 1,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in Elastic by 144.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP bought a new stake in Elastic during the 1st quarter worth about $96,000. 74.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Elastic N.V., a data analytics company, delivers solutions designed to run in public or private clouds in multi-cloud environments. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis, and visualization on that data.

