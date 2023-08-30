Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.
Educational Development Price Performance
EDUC stock opened at $1.45 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.44 million, a PE ratio of -3.22 and a beta of 0.93. Educational Development has a 1 year low of $1.00 and a 1 year high of $4.00.
Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 13th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $14.52 million during the quarter. Educational Development had a negative net margin of 4.11% and a negative return on equity of 7.87%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Educational Development Company Profile
Educational Development Corporation, a publishing company, operates as a publisher of educational children's books in the United States. It operates through two segments, PaperPie and Publishing. The company offers various books, including touchy-feely board books, activity books and flashcards, adventure and search books, art books, sticker books, and foreign language books, as well as internet-linked books comprising science and math titles, and chapter books and novels.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Educational Development
- What is the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX)
- 3 Inexpensive Mid Cap Tech Stocks With Good Growth Prospects
- Trading Halts Explained
- 3 Reasons the Dick’s Sporting Goods Selloff Is a Steal
- Stock Sentiment Analysis: How it Works
- Foot Locker Stock Takes a Big Hit…Is It a Retail Bargain?
Receive News & Ratings for Educational Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Educational Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.