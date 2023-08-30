Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

EDUC stock opened at $1.45 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.44 million, a PE ratio of -3.22 and a beta of 0.93. Educational Development has a 1 year low of $1.00 and a 1 year high of $4.00.

Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 13th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $14.52 million during the quarter. Educational Development had a negative net margin of 4.11% and a negative return on equity of 7.87%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Educational Development during the second quarter worth $65,000. Perritt Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Educational Development by 63.2% during the first quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 11,652 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Educational Development during the first quarter worth $367,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Educational Development by 1.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 282,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $681,000 after purchasing an additional 4,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Needham Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Educational Development by 77.8% during the fourth quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 175,000 shares in the last quarter. 24.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Educational Development Corporation, a publishing company, operates as a publisher of educational children's books in the United States. It operates through two segments, PaperPie and Publishing. The company offers various books, including touchy-feely board books, activity books and flashcards, adventure and search books, art books, sticker books, and foreign language books, as well as internet-linked books comprising science and math titles, and chapter books and novels.

