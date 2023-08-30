eCash Hits 1-Day Volume of $18.82 Million (XEC)

eCash (XEC) traded 5.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 29th. eCash has a total market capitalization of $493.29 million and approximately $18.82 million worth of eCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, eCash has traded 6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One eCash coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27,544.98 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $222.27 or 0.00806953 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.18 or 0.00120448 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.36 or 0.00015838 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0963 or 0.00000350 BTC.

About eCash

eCash (CRYPTO:XEC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 1st, 2021. eCash’s total supply is 19,484,185,923,093 coins and its circulating supply is 19,484,204,673,093 coins. eCash’s official website is e.cash. eCash’s official Twitter account is @ecashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for eCash is https://reddit.com/r/ecash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling eCash

According to CryptoCompare, “eCash (XEC) aims to deliver scaling solutions and introduce features like staking and subchains while maintaining the core technology of Bitcoin. XEC tokens are used for minting custom tokens, paying transaction fees, and participating in governance. eCash has protocol upgrades twice a year, and it was rebranded from Bitcoin Cash ABC to eCash in July 2021.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as eCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade eCash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase eCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

