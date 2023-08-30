easyJet plc (OTCMKTS:ESYJY) Short Interest Update

easyJet plc (OTCMKTS:ESYJY – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a drop of 34.5% from the July 31st total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

easyJet Stock Performance

ESYJY stock traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.33. 3,338 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,411. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.01. easyJet has a 52 week low of $3.05 and a 52 week high of $6.62.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on ESYJY. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of easyJet from GBX 540 ($6.81) to GBX 550 ($6.93) in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of easyJet from GBX 610 ($7.69) to GBX 630 ($7.94) in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of easyJet from GBX 635 ($8.00) to GBX 585 ($7.37) in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of easyJet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of easyJet from GBX 580 ($7.31) to GBX 620 ($7.82) in a report on Monday, July 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $517.86.

About easyJet

easyJet plc operates as a low-cost airline carrier in Europe. It also engages in the sale of holiday packages; aircraft trading and leasing; development of building projects; financing and insurance business; and tour operator activities. As of September 30, 2022, it operated 320 aircrafts, 988 routes, and 153 airports.

