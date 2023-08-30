E.On Se (OTCMKTS:EONGY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

E.On Se (OTCMKTS:EONGY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,100 shares, a growth of 51.1% from the July 31st total of 13,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 56,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on EONGY. Citigroup upgraded E.On from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 29th. HSBC upgraded E.On from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Societe Generale downgraded E.On from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.75.

Get E.On alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on EONGY

E.On Stock Up 1.3 %

E.On Company Profile

Shares of EONGY stock traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $12.49. The company had a trading volume of 30,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,812. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.98. E.On has a twelve month low of $7.11 and a twelve month high of $13.46. The company has a market capitalization of $32.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.23.

(Get Free Report)

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, the Netherlands, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Networks and Customer Solutions. The Energy Networks segment operates power and gas distribution networks, as well as provides maintenance, repairs, and related services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for E.On Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for E.On and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.