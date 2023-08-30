DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX) Downgraded to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Saturday.

A number of other research firms have also commented on DRRX. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on DURECT from $32.00 to $27.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on DURECT from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ DRRX opened at $3.17 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $87.49 million, a P/E ratio of -2.06 and a beta of 1.46. DURECT has a 1-year low of $2.96 and a 1-year high of $9.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.00 and its 200-day moving average is $4.63.

DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 million. DURECT had a negative return on equity of 179.02% and a negative net margin of 185.87%. Analysts forecast that DURECT will post -1.74 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of DURECT by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 82,294 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 5,239 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DURECT by 32.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 362,526 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,795,000 after purchasing an additional 87,860 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DURECT by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 356,459 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,764,000 after purchasing an additional 65,715 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of DURECT in the 2nd quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DURECT by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 231,593 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after acquiring an additional 15,919 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.82% of the company’s stock.

DURECT Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops medicines based on its epigenetic regulator and pharmaceutical programs. The company offers ALZET product line that consists of osmotic pumps and accessories used for research in mice, rats, and other laboratory animals. It also develops larsucosterol (DUR-928), an endogenous, orally bioavailable small molecule that is in Phase IIb clinical trial to play a regulatory role in lipid metabolism, stress and inflammatory responses, and cell death and survival to treat alcohol-associated hepatitis, as well as completed Phase Ib clinical trial to treat patients with nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

