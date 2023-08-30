DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Shares Sold by Balentine LLC

Balentine LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Free Report) by 26.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,147 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 760 shares during the period. Balentine LLC’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 140,672 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,409,000 after buying an additional 13,309 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in DTE Energy by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 239,415 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,138,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in DTE Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $466,000. Glenview Trust co boosted its position in DTE Energy by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Glenview Trust co now owns 5,645 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $618,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 73.8% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,369 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.72% of the company’s stock.

Get DTE Energy alerts:

Insider Transactions at DTE Energy

In related news, SVP Joann Chavez sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.53, for a total value of $283,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,374,507.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other DTE Energy news, VP Lisa A. Muschong sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.41, for a total transaction of $77,287.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $602,286.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Joann Chavez sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.53, for a total transaction of $283,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,107 shares in the company, valued at $1,374,507.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

DTE Energy Stock Performance

DTE opened at $105.13 on Wednesday. DTE Energy has a twelve month low of $100.64 and a twelve month high of $136.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.68 billion, a PE ratio of 16.35, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $109.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.36.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.10. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 8.02%. The business had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that DTE Energy will post 6.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DTE Energy Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 18th will be paid a $0.952 dividend. This represents a $3.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 15th. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.25%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on DTE shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of DTE Energy in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on DTE Energy from $122.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of DTE Energy in a report on Thursday, June 29th. 58.com reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of DTE Energy in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on DTE Energy from $120.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.07.

Check Out Our Latest Report on DTE Energy

About DTE Energy

(Free Report)

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.3 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DTE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DTE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DTE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.