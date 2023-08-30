Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.14-3.30 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13. The company issued revenue guidance of +3-7% yr/yr to ~$3.53-3.67 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.54 billion. Donaldson also updated its FY 2024 guidance to $3.14-$3.30 EPS.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Donaldson in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. They issued a neutral rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com cut Donaldson from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Donaldson from $67.00 to $69.00 in a report on Wednesday.

Donaldson stock opened at $63.47 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.90. Donaldson has a 52 week low of $48.17 and a 52 week high of $66.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $62.05 and a 200-day moving average of $62.81.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78. Donaldson had a return on equity of 32.06% and a net margin of 10.69%. The company had revenue of $879.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $896.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. Donaldson’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Donaldson will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.67%.

In other news, CFO Scott J. Robinson sold 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.44, for a total transaction of $1,498,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,727,714.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new stake in Donaldson during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Donaldson during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in Donaldson by 103.7% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,426 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Donaldson by 128.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,417 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Donaldson by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,803 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.35% of the company’s stock.

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Engine Products and Industrial Products. Its Engine Products segment provides replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications; air filtration systems; liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube, and hydraulic applications; exhaust and emissions systems and sensors; indicators; and monitoring systems.

