Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Donaldson had a net margin of 10.69% and a return on equity of 32.06%. The firm had revenue of $879.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $896.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Donaldson updated its FY24 guidance to $3.14-3.30 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to $3.14-$3.30 EPS.

Donaldson Stock Up 3.5 %

Shares of DCI opened at $63.47 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.20. Donaldson has a 12-month low of $48.17 and a 12-month high of $66.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $62.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Donaldson Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. Donaldson’s payout ratio is 33.67%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on DCI shares. Citigroup started coverage on Donaldson in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Donaldson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th.

Insider Activity at Donaldson

In other Donaldson news, CFO Scott J. Robinson sold 24,000 shares of Donaldson stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.44, for a total transaction of $1,498,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,727,714.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Donaldson by 0.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,570,319 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $616,072,000 after purchasing an additional 97,879 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Donaldson by 3.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,996,071 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $571,026,000 after acquiring an additional 413,360 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Donaldson by 2.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,900,690 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $338,203,000 after acquiring an additional 132,979 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 1.4% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,991,440 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $130,121,000 after acquiring an additional 27,945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Donaldson by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,354,847 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $70,357,000 after purchasing an additional 90,180 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.35% of the company’s stock.

Donaldson Company Profile

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Engine Products and Industrial Products. Its Engine Products segment provides replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications; air filtration systems; liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube, and hydraulic applications; exhaust and emissions systems and sensors; indicators; and monitoring systems.

