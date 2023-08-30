Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) Price Target Increased to $460.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $440.00 to $460.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 19.12% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $349.00 to $409.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $450.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $350.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $360.00 to $390.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Domino’s Pizza from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $340.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $392.97.

Get Domino's Pizza alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Domino’s Pizza

Domino’s Pizza Stock Performance

Shares of DPZ opened at $386.17 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $373.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $336.90. Domino’s Pizza has a 52 week low of $285.84 and a 52 week high of $409.95. The company has a market capitalization of $13.55 billion, a PE ratio of 29.19, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.86.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The restaurant operator reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 10.49% and a negative return on equity of 11.24%. The company’s revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.82 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Domino’s Pizza will post 13.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Domino’s Pizza

In other news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 382 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $152,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,733,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 427 shares of company stock worth $170,095 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Domino’s Pizza

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. abrdn plc lifted its position in Domino’s Pizza by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. abrdn plc now owns 10,436 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,443,000 after buying an additional 841 shares in the last quarter. Tredje AP fonden lifted its position in Domino’s Pizza by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 7,507 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,476,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC lifted its position in Domino’s Pizza by 207.3% during the 4th quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 11,559 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,004,000 after buying an additional 7,797 shares in the last quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA acquired a new position in Domino’s Pizza during the 4th quarter worth about $593,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Domino’s Pizza by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,904 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,699,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.27% of the company’s stock.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.