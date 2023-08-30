DIAGNOS Inc. (OTCMKTS:DGNOF) Short Interest Update

DIAGNOS Inc. (OTCMKTS:DGNOF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,000 shares, a drop of 26.4% from the July 31st total of 32,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.

DIAGNOS Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS DGNOF remained flat at $0.39 during trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 27,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,292. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.29. The stock has a market cap of $28.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.86 and a beta of 0.62. DIAGNOS has a fifty-two week low of $0.13 and a fifty-two week high of $0.42.

DIAGNOS (OTCMKTS:DGNOF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.03 million for the quarter.

About DIAGNOS

DIAGNOS Inc provides software-based services primarily in Canada, the United States, Colombia, Spain, Mexico, Saudi Arabia, and Costa Rica. The company offers healthcare services through Computer Assisted Retina Analysis, a web-based software tool that assists healthcare professionals for the detection of diabetic retinopathy; and allows eye care specialist to visualize both normal retinal landmarks and pathological changes.

