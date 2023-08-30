DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Shares Sold by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank decreased its position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 200,475 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 1,625 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned 0.05% of DexCom worth $23,279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in DexCom by 32.3% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 9,186,222 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,040,248,000 after purchasing an additional 2,242,846 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in DexCom by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,111,867 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $916,957,000 after purchasing an additional 96,683 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in DexCom by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,033,924 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $456,802,000 after purchasing an additional 44,260 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in DexCom during the fourth quarter worth approximately $421,378,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of DexCom by 5.7% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,318,204 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $269,329,000 after acquiring an additional 125,725 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ DXCM opened at $100.58 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 116.95, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.15. DexCom, Inc. has a one year low of $78.94 and a one year high of $139.55. The company’s fifty day moving average is $121.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.42.

DexCom ( NASDAQ:DXCM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The medical device company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $871.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $841.16 million. DexCom had a return on equity of 22.01% and a net margin of 11.18%. The business’s revenue was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. Analysts forecast that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DXCM. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of DexCom in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $131.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of DexCom from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of DexCom in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of DexCom from $115.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of DexCom from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, DexCom currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $138.50.

In other news, Director Steven Robert Pacelli sold 411 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.03, for a total transaction of $43,989.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 126,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,486,636.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Steven Robert Pacelli sold 411 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.03, for a total value of $43,989.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 126,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,486,636.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Jereme M. Sylvain sold 1,844 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.38, for a total transaction of $192,476.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 72,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,605,857.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,402 shares of company stock valued at $1,442,579 in the last 90 days. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices for specific and permitted use cases, including non-medical device applications, medical device data analysis, integrated continuous glucose monitoring systems (iCGM) secondary display alarms, active patient monitoring, and treatment decisions; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

