Desjardins Weighs in on Royal Bank of Canada’s Q4 2023 Earnings (TSE:RY)

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY – Free Report) (NYSE:RY) – Desjardins cut their Q4 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued on Thursday, August 24th. Desjardins analyst D. Young now expects that the financial services provider will earn $2.65 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.77. The consensus estimate for Royal Bank of Canada’s current full-year earnings is $11.89 per share.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. CSFB upped their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$138.00 to C$139.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$138.00 to C$139.00 in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$141.00 to C$130.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Veritas Investment Research cut shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating and decreased their price target for the company from C$140.00 to C$122.00 in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$143.00 to C$141.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$133.96.

RY stock opened at C$122.66 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$126.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$129.01. The stock has a market cap of C$171.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.85, a P/E/G ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 0.78. Royal Bank of Canada has a 1 year low of C$116.75 and a 1 year high of C$140.18.

In other news, Director David Ian Mckay sold 4,131 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$132.02, for a total transaction of C$545,374.62.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 26th will be given a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.17%.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

