DEI Price Hits $0.0184 (DEI)

DEI (DEI) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 29th. One DEI token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0184 or 0.00000067 BTC on exchanges. DEI has a market cap of $1.44 billion and $93.44 worth of DEI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, DEI has traded up 10.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0658 or 0.00000239 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $67.91 or 0.00246544 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.92 or 0.00014247 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000505 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

DEI Token Profile

DEI is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 3rd, 2021. The official message board for DEI is medium.com/deus-finance. DEI’s official Twitter account is @deusdao. The official website for DEI is deus.finance.

DEI Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Deimos is a peer to peer cryptocurrency with no ICO, no Pre-mine, and no Developer-fee per block. All the developer’s coins were fairly mined along with everyone else. Deimos is a fairly launched blockchain project, secured by a combination of five algorithms Proof of Work (PoW) consensus mechanism, focusing on fast payments for goods and services online (e-commerce integration) with nearly zero fees from anywhere in the universe.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DEI should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DEI using one of the exchanges listed above.

