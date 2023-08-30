DeepOnion (ONION) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $26.59

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 49.2% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 29th. DeepOnion has a market cap of $696,876.44 and $26.59 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DeepOnion coin can currently be purchased for $0.0254 or 0.00000091 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, DeepOnion has traded 27.8% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get DeepOnion alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.90 or 0.00158266 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.88 or 0.00050027 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.97 or 0.00021521 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.44 or 0.00026824 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003634 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0566 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000009 BTC.

DeepOnion Profile

ONION is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 12th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,932,642 coins and its circulating supply is 22,932,490 coins. DeepOnion’s official website is deeponion.org. The Reddit community for DeepOnion is https://reddit.com/r/deeponion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponioninfo and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for DeepOnion is deeponion.org/community.

Buying and Selling DeepOnion

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeepOnion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DeepOnion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DeepOnion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DeepOnion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.