Dave Inc. (NASDAQ:DAVEW) Short Interest Update

Dave Inc. (NASDAQ:DAVEW – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, an increase of 35.0% from the July 31st total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Dave Stock Performance

NASDAQ DAVEW opened at $0.03 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.03. Dave has a 52 week low of $0.01 and a 52 week high of $0.10.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dave

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Dave stock. Cowen AND Company LLC lifted its position in Dave Inc. (NASDAQ:DAVEW – Free Report) by 4,232.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,015,053 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 991,626 shares during the quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC’s holdings in Dave were worth $33,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Featured Articles

