CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) Expected to Earn Q3 2023 Earnings of ($0.54) Per Share

CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research increased their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for CyberArk Software in a research note issued on Wednesday, August 23rd. Zacks Research analyst A. Bhagat now forecasts that the technology company will earn ($0.54) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.62). The consensus estimate for CyberArk Software’s current full-year earnings is ($2.39) per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for CyberArk Software’s Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.38) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.54) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.64) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.61) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.54) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.42) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.21) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.46) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.38) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.95) EPS.

Get CyberArk Software alerts:

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The technology company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $0.28. The company had revenue of $175.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.20 million. CyberArk Software had a negative net margin of 17.55% and a negative return on equity of 15.40%.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $185.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday, August 11th. TheStreet raised shares of CyberArk Software from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Stephens increased their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $194.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.73.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on CyberArk Software

CyberArk Software Price Performance

CYBR opened at $159.93 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.25. CyberArk Software has a 1-year low of $113.19 and a 1-year high of $169.34. The company has a 50-day moving average of $156.72 and a 200-day moving average of $147.85. The company has a market capitalization of $6.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.91 and a beta of 1.06.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CyberArk Software

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CYBR. GTS Securities LLC purchased a new stake in CyberArk Software in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $528,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,249 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 63,318 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,899,000 after purchasing an additional 5,208 shares in the last quarter. Vestcor Inc increased its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 88.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 20,714 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,238,000 after purchasing an additional 9,733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 97.9% in the 2nd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 869 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. 92.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About CyberArk Software

(Get Free Report)

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services in the United States, Israel, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager that offers risk-based credential security and session management to protect against attacks involving privileged access; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide fast, easy, and secure privileged access to third-party vendors; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Cloud Entitlements Manager, a SaaS solution, which reduces risk that arises from excessive privileges by implementing least privilege across cloud environments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CyberArk Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CyberArk Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.