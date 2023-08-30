Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Strong-Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Saturday morning.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. William Blair started coverage on shares of Curtiss-Wright in a research report on Friday, May 19th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Curtiss-Wright from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $188.00 to $229.00 in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $200.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $190.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $200.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $208.40.

NYSE CW opened at $207.81 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $7.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.01 and a beta of 1.26. Curtiss-Wright has a 12-month low of $136.21 and a 12-month high of $209.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $193.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $178.56.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The aerospace company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $704.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $648.77 million. Curtiss-Wright had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 16.58%. Analysts anticipate that Curtiss-Wright will post 9.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director David Charles Adams sold 4,660 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $885,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,896,210. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, VP John C. Watts sold 224 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.63, for a total transaction of $46,509.12. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $731,480.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David Charles Adams sold 4,660 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $885,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,559 shares in the company, valued at $7,896,210. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 219 shares of company stock valued at $34,039 and have sold 6,948 shares valued at $1,324,069. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CW. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Curtiss-Wright during the fourth quarter worth $212,009,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 18.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,300,543 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $645,770,000 after purchasing an additional 680,850 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright in the fourth quarter valued at about $67,673,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 31.7% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,418,113 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $249,957,000 after purchasing an additional 341,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 121.4% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 556,447 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $102,197,000 after purchasing an additional 305,112 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.82% of the company’s stock.

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

