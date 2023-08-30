CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) PT Raised to $200.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $175.00 to $200.00 in a report issued on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 36.33% from the stock’s previous close.

CRWD has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $162.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $145.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $162.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CrowdStrike has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.88.

CrowdStrike Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of CRWD stock opened at $146.70 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $149.40 and a 200-day moving average of $139.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. CrowdStrike has a 12-month low of $92.25 and a 12-month high of $198.14. The company has a market capitalization of $34.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -225.69, a P/E/G ratio of 43.15 and a beta of 0.96.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 31st. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $692.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $677.30 million. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 6.18% and a negative return on equity of 8.76%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CrowdStrike will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at CrowdStrike

In related news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 815 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.48, for a total transaction of $122,641.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,793,088.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 14,430 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.48, for a total transaction of $2,099,276.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 380,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,398,784. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Anurag Saha sold 815 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.48, for a total transaction of $122,641.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,852 shares in the company, valued at $4,793,088.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 342,479 shares of company stock valued at $51,344,648. 5.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CrowdStrike

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike during the 1st quarter worth approximately $255,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 17,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,338,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 54,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,418,000 after purchasing an additional 3,513 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 122,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,759,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119 shares during the period. Finally, Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC lifted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC now owns 2,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. 61.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

