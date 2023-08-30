Cronos (CRO) Price Tops $0.0526 on Exchanges

Cronos (CRO) traded 1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 29th. Cronos has a total market capitalization of $1.33 billion and approximately $12.96 million worth of Cronos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Cronos has traded up 1.7% against the US dollar. One Cronos token can now be bought for approximately $0.0526 or 0.00000191 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.69 or 0.00038812 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.40 or 0.00026857 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0555 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00013017 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00004419 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0995 or 0.00000361 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00002549 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00004038 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0334 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000792 BTC.

About Cronos

Cronos (CRYPTO:CRO) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 14th, 2019. Cronos’ total supply is 30,263,013,692 tokens and its circulating supply is 25,263,013,692 tokens. The Reddit community for Cronos is https://reddit.com/r/crypto_com and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cronos’ official Twitter account is @cryptocom and its Facebook page is accessible here. Cronos’ official message board is blog.crypto.com. Cronos’ official website is www.crypto.com/en/chain.

Buying and Selling Cronos

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto.com is a cryptocurrency payment and investment platform that offers users a wide range of financial services, such as buying, selling, and storing cryptocurrencies, a mobile app, an exchange for trading cryptocurrencies, a wallet for storing digital assets, and a Visa card for spending cryptocurrencies. It also has its own EVM called CronosScan, and its native token is Cronos (CRO). Crypto.com was founded in Hong Kong in 2016 by Bobby Bao, Gary Or, Kris Marszalek, and Rafael Melo, and was renamed in 2018 after the purchase of the domain owned by Matt Blaze.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cronos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cronos should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cronos using one of the exchanges listed above.

