Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CROMF) & The GPT Group (OTCMKTS:GPTGF) Financial Analysis

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CROMF – Get Free Report) and The GPT Group (OTCMKTS:GPTGF – Get Free Report) are both real estate companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, valuation and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

31.8% of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 31.8% of The GPT Group shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Get Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust and The GPT Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust N/A N/A N/A ($0.44) -21.87 The GPT Group N/A N/A N/A $0.32 8.12

Profitability

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than The GPT Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust and The GPT Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust N/A N/A N/A The GPT Group N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust and The GPT Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust 0 0 1 0 3.00 The GPT Group 0 1 0 0 2.00

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust currently has a consensus target price of $15.83, indicating a potential upside of 63.00%. Given Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust is more favorable than The GPT Group.

Dividends

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.89 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.1%. The GPT Group pays an annual dividend of $0.26 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.9%. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust pays out -199.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. The GPT Group pays out 80.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

About Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust

(Get Free Report)

Crombie invests in real estate that enriches local communities and enables long-term sustainable growth. As one of the country's leading owners, operators, and developers of quality real estate, Crombie's portfolio primarily includes grocery-anchored retail, retail-related industrial, and mixed-used residential properties in Canada's top urban and suburban markets. As at June 30, 2023, our portfolio contains 293 income-producing properties comprising approximately 18.6 million square feet, and a significant pipeline of future development projects.

About The GPT Group

(Get Free Report)

GPT is a vertically integrated diversified property group that owns and actively manages a portfolio of high quality Australian retail, office and logistics assets, with assets under management of $32.4 billion. The Group utilises its real estate management platform to enhance returns through property development and funds management.

Receive News & Ratings for Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.