Critical Analysis: PETRONAS Chemicals Group Berhad (OTCMKTS:PECGF) and Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (OTCMKTS:CGIFF)

PETRONAS Chemicals Group Berhad (OTCMKTS:PECGF – Get Free Report) and Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (OTCMKTS:CGIFF – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, institutional ownership and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares PETRONAS Chemicals Group Berhad and Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PETRONAS Chemicals Group Berhad N/A N/A N/A Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

47.5% of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PETRONAS Chemicals Group Berhad 0 0 1 0 3.00 Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund 0 1 2 0 2.67

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for PETRONAS Chemicals Group Berhad and Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund has a consensus price target of $9.04, suggesting a potential upside of 47.50%. Given Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund is more favorable than PETRONAS Chemicals Group Berhad.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares PETRONAS Chemicals Group Berhad and Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PETRONAS Chemicals Group Berhad N/A N/A N/A $0.30 3.81 Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund N/A N/A N/A $0.03 176.92

PETRONAS Chemicals Group Berhad is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

PETRONAS Chemicals Group Berhad pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 17.4%. Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 19.6%. PETRONAS Chemicals Group Berhad pays out 66.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund pays out 3,463.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Summary

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund beats PETRONAS Chemicals Group Berhad on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PETRONAS Chemicals Group Berhad

PETRONAS Chemicals Group Berhad, an investment holding company, engages in production and delivery of energy and solutions business. The company operates through Olefins and Derivatives, Fertilisers and Methanol, Specialties, and Other segments. It offers polymers comprising HDPE blown films, blow moulding, and pipes; linear low density polyethylene; and homopolymer, copolymer, and terpolymer polypropylene. In addition, the company offers ethylene, propylene, ethylene glycols, butyl carbitol and cellosolve, butanol, butyl acetate, polyethylene glycols, tergitol, nonylphenol ethoxylates, ethanolamines, and gas treating solvents; methanol, paraxylene, benzene, methyl tertiary butyl ether, and butadiene; ammonia; PETRONAS Aireblue, a diesel exhaust fluid; oxo-alcohols; and water-based mud additives. Further, it engages in processing feedstock into syngas, carbon monoxide, ethylene oxide derivatives, propylene derivatives, and related chemical products. Additionally, the company owns, operates, and manages Kertih marine facilities; processing natural gas into urea and ammonia; reselling, formulating, and manufacturing silicones, lube oil additives, and chemicals; and real estate business. The company was founded in 1985 and is based in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. PETRONAS Chemicals Group Berhad operates as a subsidiary of Petroliam Nasional Berhad.

About Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund offers industrial chemicals and services in Canada, the United States, and South America. It operates through two segments, Sulphur and Water Chemicals (SWC) and Electrochemicals (EC). The SWC segment markets, removes and/or produces merchant, regenerated and ultra pure sulphuric acid, sodium hydrosulphite, elemental sulphur, liquid sulphur dioxide, hydrogen sulphide, sodium bisulphite, and sulphides. This segment also manufactures and markets various inorganic coagulants used in water treatment, including aluminum sulphate, aluminum chlorohydrate, polyaluminum chloride, and ferric sulphate; and specialty chemicals, including sodium nitrite and phosphorus pentasulphide. The EC segment manufactures and markets sodium chlorate and chlor-alkali products, including caustic soda, chlorine, and hydro-chloric acid for the pulp and paper, oil and gas, and water treatment industries. It also offers industrial services, such as processing by-products and waste streams. Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

