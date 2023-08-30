Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, August 18th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $28.13.

Get Crestwood Equity Partners alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on CEQP

Crestwood Equity Partners Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:CEQP opened at $28.23 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.36 and a beta of 2.44. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. Crestwood Equity Partners has a fifty-two week low of $22.11 and a fifty-two week high of $31.46.

Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.90. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. Crestwood Equity Partners had a net margin of 3.11% and a return on equity of 14.05%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Crestwood Equity Partners will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Crestwood Equity Partners Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 7th were issued a $0.655 dividend. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 4th. Crestwood Equity Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 281.72%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Crestwood Equity Partners

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 3.8% in the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 53,230 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after buying an additional 1,956 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 56,089 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after buying an additional 5,441 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,598,551 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $68,056,000 after buying an additional 55,041 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 17,483.3% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,055 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,049 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 196,778 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $5,154,000 after buying an additional 25,021 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.64% of the company’s stock.

Crestwood Equity Partners Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Crestwood Equity Partners LP develops, acquires, owns, controls, and operates assets and operations in the energy midstream sector in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Gathering and Processing North; Gathering and Processing South; and Storage and Logistics. The Gathering and Processing North segment offers natural gas, crude oil, and produced water gathering, compression, treating, processing, and disposal services to producers in the Williston Basin and Powder River Basin.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Crestwood Equity Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crestwood Equity Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.