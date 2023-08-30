Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) PT Lowered to $14.75

Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG – Get Free Report) (TSE:CPG) had its target price decreased by stock analysts at CIBC from $15.00 to $14.75 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperformer” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock. CIBC’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 81.43% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on CPG. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Crescent Point Energy in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Crescent Point Energy in a research note on Friday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Crescent Point Energy stock opened at $8.13 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.55 and its 200-day moving average is $7.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a PE ratio of 14.78 and a beta of 2.25. Crescent Point Energy has a fifty-two week low of $5.51 and a fifty-two week high of $8.61.

Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG – Get Free Report) (TSE:CPG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.02). Crescent Point Energy had a return on equity of 12.85% and a net margin of 10.69%. The business had revenue of $725.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $736.52 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Crescent Point Energy will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPG. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 0.8% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 173,063 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,365 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 12.2% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 12,582 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,366 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 0.8% during the first quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 257,739 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,820,000 after purchasing an additional 1,974 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its position in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 6.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 33,939 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 2,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 15.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 15,100 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 2,073 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 35.46% of the company’s stock.

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. It's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota and Montana.

