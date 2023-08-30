Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta (NYSE:VTMX) Coverage Initiated at The Goldman Sachs Group

Equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta (NYSE:VTMX – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 6.05% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Barclays started coverage on shares of Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company.

Get Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on VTMX

Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta Stock Performance

Shares of VTMX opened at $38.32 on Monday. Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta has a 12 month low of $31.50 and a 12 month high of $38.70. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta (NYSE:VTMX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $51.92 million for the quarter. Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta had a return on equity of 16.31% and a net margin of 137.00%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of VTMX. Centersquare Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta in the second quarter worth about $6,444,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta in the 2nd quarter worth $2,123,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,833,000. 7.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta

(Get Free Report)

Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, develops, manages, operates, and leases industrial buildings and distribution centers in Mexico. The company was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.