Contrasting Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) and Grindr (NYSE:GRND)

Alphabet and Grindr are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends and risk.

Volatility and Risk

Alphabet has a beta of 1.06, meaning that its stock price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Grindr has a beta of 0.09, meaning that its stock price is 91% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Alphabet and Grindr’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alphabet $282.84 billion 6.00 $59.97 billion $4.72 28.51 Grindr $195.01 million 4.78 $850,000.00 N/A N/A

Profitability

Alphabet has higher revenue and earnings than Grindr.

This table compares Alphabet and Grindr’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alphabet 21.05% 23.49% 16.52% Grindr N/A -3.03% -2.42%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Alphabet and Grindr, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alphabet 0 4 30 1 2.91 Grindr 0 0 0 0 N/A

Alphabet currently has a consensus price target of $143.08, suggesting a potential upside of 6.32%. Given Alphabet’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Alphabet is more favorable than Grindr.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

35.1% of Alphabet shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.8% of Grindr shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.9% of Alphabet shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 78.2% of Grindr shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Alphabet beats Grindr on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc. offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube. It is also involved in the sale of apps and in-app purchases and digital content in the Google Play store; and Fitbit wearable devices, Google Nest home products, Pixel phones, and other devices, as well as in the provision of YouTube non-advertising services. The Google Cloud segment offers infrastructure, cybersecurity, data, analytics, AI, and machine learning, and other services; Google Workspace that include cloud-based collaboration tools for enterprises, such as Gmail, Docs, Drive, Calendar, and Meet; and other services for enterprise customers. The Other Bets segment sells health technology and internet services. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Mountain View, California.

About Grindr

Grindr Inc. operates social network platform for the LGBTQ community. Its platform enables gay, bisexual, transgender, and queer people to find and engage with each other, share content and experiences, and express themselves. It offers ad-supported service and a premium subscription version; and manages Blendr, a dating service application. Grindr Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in West Hollywood, California.

