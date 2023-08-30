CompX International (NYSE:CIX) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of CompX International (NYSE:CIX – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Saturday morning.

NYSE:CIX opened at $21.74 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $267.62 million, a P/E ratio of 13.50 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.71. CompX International has a twelve month low of $16.01 and a twelve month high of $27.82.

CompX International (NYSE:CIX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $36.60 million for the quarter. CompX International had a net margin of 12.32% and a return on equity of 12.39%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.60%. CompX International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.11%.

In other CompX International news, Director Ann Manix sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.57, for a total transaction of $43,140.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $151,529.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in CompX International stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of CompX International Inc. (NYSE:CIX – Free Report) by 13.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,277 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,683 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.25% of CompX International worth $660,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 7.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CompX International Inc manufactures and sells security products and recreational marine components primarily in North America. It operates in two segments, Security Products and Marine Components. The Security Products segment manufactures mechanical and electrical cabinet locks, and other locking mechanisms used in various applications, including ignition systems, mailboxes, file cabinets, desk drawers, tool storage cabinets, high security medical cabinetry, integrated inventory and access control secured narcotics boxes, electrical circuit panels, storage compartments, gas station security, and vending and cash containment machines.

