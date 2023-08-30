Compound (COMP) Market Capitalization Achieves $344.29 Million

Compound (COMP) traded up 4.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 29th. One Compound token can currently be bought for $44.07 or 0.00159030 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Compound has traded 3.9% higher against the dollar. Compound has a total market cap of $344.29 million and approximately $36.00 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Compound alerts:

Decred (DCR) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.90 or 0.00050167 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.97 or 0.00021549 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.44 or 0.00026850 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003638 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0562 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0429 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Compound Profile

Compound (CRYPTO:COMP) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. It launched on September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,812,893 tokens. Compound’s official message board is medium.com/compound-finance. Compound’s official Twitter account is @compoundfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Compound’s official website is compound.finance/governance/comp.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Compound has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 7,812,844.19332972 in circulation. The last known price of Compound is 41.32763849 USD and is down -1.09 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 394 active market(s) with $20,634,976.03 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://compound.finance/governance/comp.”

Compound Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Compound should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Compound using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Compound Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Compound and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.