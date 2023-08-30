Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Grows Stock Holdings in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 91,145 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 4,685 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $8,557,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 162.6% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 533 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 121,590 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $11,416,000 after purchasing an additional 1,402 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,439 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares during the last quarter. Cognios Beta Neutral Large Cap Fund LP purchased a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $529,000. Finally, Torray Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Torray Investment Partners LLC now owns 31,434 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,610,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. 91.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LYB. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $113.00 to $108.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $102.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. SpectralCast reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, LyondellBasell Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.88.

LyondellBasell Industries Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of LYB stock opened at $98.82 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $94.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.34, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.22. LyondellBasell Industries has a fifty-two week low of $71.46 and a fifty-two week high of $101.30.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $10.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.79 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 21.31% and a net margin of 4.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.19 EPS. Research analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries will post 8.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LyondellBasell Industries Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 25th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.06%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.64%.

Insider Transactions at LyondellBasell Industries

In other news, major shareholder Ai Investments Holdings Llc sold 483 shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.61, for a total transaction of $48,111.63. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 765,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,300,861.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

Featured Articles

