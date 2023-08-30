Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) Receives $50.88 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $50.88.

CGNX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Cognex in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Cognex from $48.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Cognex from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Cognex from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, CL King started coverage on Cognex in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Cognex Price Performance

NASDAQ:CGNX opened at $47.84 on Friday. Cognex has a one year low of $40.21 and a one year high of $59.51. The company has a market cap of $8.24 billion, a PE ratio of 48.32 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.17.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $242.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $230.99 million. Cognex had a net margin of 19.31% and a return on equity of 10.32%. Equities research analysts expect that Cognex will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

Cognex Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. Cognex’s payout ratio is currently 28.28%.

Institutional Trading of Cognex

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CGNX. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Cognex in the second quarter valued at $213,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its holdings in Cognex by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 29,684 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,663,000 after purchasing an additional 2,856 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Cognex by 5.1% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 200,720 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $11,244,000 after buying an additional 9,802 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in Cognex by 167.2% during the second quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 45,387 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,543,000 after buying an additional 28,399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in Cognex by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 180,233 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $10,097,000 after acquiring an additional 21,274 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.86% of the company’s stock.

Cognex Company Profile

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, electric vehicle batteries, and e-commerce packages by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

