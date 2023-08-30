CLSA Boosts PDD (NASDAQ:PDD) Price Target to $114.00

PDD (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at CLSA from $95.00 to $114.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. CLSA’s price target points to a potential upside of 22.29% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Benchmark upped their price objective on PDD from $106.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on PDD from $79.00 to $95.50 in a report on Tuesday. Nomura boosted their price objective on shares of PDD from $105.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, May 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of PDD from $110.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of PDD from $110.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, PDD has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $114.11.

Get PDD alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on PDD

PDD Stock Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PDD

NASDAQ:PDD opened at $93.22 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $78.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.52. PDD has a fifty-two week low of $38.80 and a fifty-two week high of $106.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 1.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.01 billion, a PE ratio of 25.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.76.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PDD. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of PDD by 108.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in PDD by 70.1% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in shares of PDD in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of PDD in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of PDD in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.08% of the company’s stock.

About PDD

(Get Free Report)

PDD Holdings Inc, a multinational commerce group, owns and operates a portfolio of businesses. It operates Pinduoduo, an e-commerce platform that offers products in various categories, including agricultural produce, apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care, sports and fitness items and auto accessories; and Temu, an online marketplace.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PDD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PDD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.