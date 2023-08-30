CLP Holdings Limited (CLPHY) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.07 on September 22nd

CLP Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CLPHY – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 8th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.0727 per share on Friday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 1st.

CLP Stock Performance

CLPHY stock opened at $7.78 on Wednesday. CLP has a twelve month low of $6.48 and a twelve month high of $8.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.85 and its 200-day moving average is $7.55.

CLP Company Profile

CLP Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Hong Kong, Mainland China, India, Southeast Asia, Taiwan, and Australia. The company generates electricity through coal, gas, nuclear, and renewable resources, such as wind, hydro, and solar.

