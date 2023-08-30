CLP Holdings Limited (CLPHY) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.07 on September 22nd

CLP Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CLPHY – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 8th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.0727 per share on Friday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 1st.
CLP Stock Performance
CLPHY stock opened at $7.78 on Wednesday. CLP has a twelve month low of $6.48 and a twelve month high of $8.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.85 and its 200-day moving average is $7.55.
CLP Company Profile
