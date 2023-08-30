Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZWI) Short Interest Update

Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZWI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,900 shares, a decrease of 14.5% from the July 31st total of 6,900 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 7,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Citizens Community Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Citizens Community Bancorp

Citizens Community Bancorp Price Performance

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CZWI. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Citizens Community Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,573,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp by 310.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 213,526 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,226,000 after acquiring an additional 161,542 shares in the last quarter. Fourthstone LLC bought a new position in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $686,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 914,962 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,098,000 after acquiring an additional 66,926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EA Series Trust bought a new position in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $352,000. 54.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CZWI traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.36. The stock had a trading volume of 2,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,288. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.70 and its 200 day moving average is $10.06. Citizens Community Bancorp has a 12-month low of $7.61 and a 12-month high of $14.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $108.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 0.93.

Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $23.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.30 million. Citizens Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 17.61%. On average, equities analysts predict that Citizens Community Bancorp will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Citizens Community Bancorp

Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Community Federal N.A. that provides various traditional community banking services to businesses, agricultural operators, and consumers. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand deposits, savings and money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Featured Stories

