Citigroup Increases Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) Price Target to $236.00

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by analysts at Citigroup from $210.00 to $236.00 in a report released on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Citigroup’s target price suggests a potential upside of 22.17% from the stock’s previous close.

VEEV has been the subject of a number of other reports. UBS Group decreased their target price on Veeva Systems from $190.00 to $175.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $235.00 price target on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Veeva Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $226.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Veeva Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $181.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $208.57.

NYSE VEEV opened at $193.18 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $30.95 billion, a PE ratio of 60.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.96. Veeva Systems has a twelve month low of $151.02 and a twelve month high of $211.95. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $197.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $184.28.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 31st. The technology company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $526.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $515.47 million. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 23.85%. Research analysts predict that Veeva Systems will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Michele O’connor sold 3,137 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.95, for a total value of $620,969.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,433 shares in the company, valued at $1,669,312.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 160 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.22, for a total transaction of $30,275.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,205,765.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michele O’connor sold 3,137 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.95, for a total value of $620,969.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,669,312.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,425 shares of company stock valued at $3,078,109 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 10.98% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of Veeva Systems during the second quarter worth approximately $5,808,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Veeva Systems by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 235,740 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,613,000 after acquiring an additional 3,153 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Veeva Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $1,047,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its position in Veeva Systems by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 6,125 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,211,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the period. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Veeva Systems in the second quarter worth about $463,000. 80.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and data solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

