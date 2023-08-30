CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR – Free Report) in a report published on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus cut CIRCOR International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $32.33.

CIRCOR International Price Performance

Shares of CIRCOR International stock opened at $55.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.51 and a beta of 2.37. CIRCOR International has a one year low of $13.32 and a one year high of $56.48.

CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $208.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $203.10 million. CIRCOR International had a return on equity of 35.32% and a net margin of 3.40%. Analysts forecast that CIRCOR International will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CIRCOR International

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its stake in shares of CIRCOR International by 5.9% during the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 6,365 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in shares of CIRCOR International during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its stake in shares of CIRCOR International by 4.6% during the second quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 22,836 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after buying an additional 997 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in CIRCOR International by 10.0% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 14,690 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in CIRCOR International by 0.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 185,617 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,061,000 after purchasing an additional 1,372 shares during the period. 96.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CIRCOR International Company Profile

CIRCOR International, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes flow and motion control products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, and internationally. The company has a product portfolio of brands serving its customers' demanding applications. It operates through two segments, Aerospace & Defense and Industrial.

