Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM – Free Report) in a report published on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Cinedigm Stock Performance
Shares of CIDM opened at $1.11 on Friday. Cinedigm has a twelve month low of $0.27 and a twelve month high of $0.79.
Cinedigm Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Cinedigm
- How to Invest in Energy
- 3 Inexpensive Mid Cap Tech Stocks With Good Growth Prospects
- How to Invest in Toy Stocks
- 3 Reasons the Dick’s Sporting Goods Selloff Is a Steal
- Investing in Travel Stocks Benefits
- Foot Locker Stock Takes a Big Hit…Is It a Retail Bargain?
Receive News & Ratings for Cinedigm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cinedigm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.