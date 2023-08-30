CICC Research Initiates Coverage on Unity Software (NYSE:U)

Investment analysts at CICC Research initiated coverage on shares of Unity Software (NYSE:U – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

U has been the topic of several other reports. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Unity Software from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Unity Software from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Unity Software from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Unity Software from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Unity Software from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.69.

Get Unity Software alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on U

Unity Software Stock Up 6.6 %

Shares of NYSE U opened at $36.97 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $40.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 2.46. Unity Software has a 52-week low of $21.22 and a 52-week high of $50.08. The stock has a market cap of $14.18 billion, a PE ratio of -13.02 and a beta of 2.37.

Unity Software (NYSE:U – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.04. Unity Software had a negative net margin of 54.46% and a negative return on equity of 19.44%. The company had revenue of $533.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $514.80 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Unity Software will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Shlomo Dovrat sold 75,000 shares of Unity Software stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.28, for a total transaction of $2,721,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 224,246 shares in the company, valued at $8,135,644.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Shlomo Dovrat sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.28, for a total transaction of $2,721,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 224,246 shares in the company, valued at $8,135,644.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David Helgason sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.06, for a total value of $563,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,107,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $410,393,682.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 596,571 shares of company stock worth $23,661,047. Corporate insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Unity Software

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 8.8% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Unity Software during the first quarter valued at about $967,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Unity Software by 91.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,000 after acquiring an additional 3,313 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Unity Software by 38.4% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 205,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,396,000 after purchasing an additional 56,958 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in Unity Software by 684.9% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after buying an additional 4,363 shares during the last quarter. 68.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Unity Software

(Get Free Report)

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Unity Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unity Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.