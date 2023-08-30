Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Short Interest Update

Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,470,000 shares, an increase of 33.5% from the July 31st total of 2,600,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,460,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CHD shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $111.00 to $113.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $106.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Truist Financial raised shares of Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.31.

Church & Dwight Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CHD opened at $95.44 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $23.48 billion, a PE ratio of 53.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.47. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.43. Church & Dwight has a one year low of $70.16 and a one year high of $100.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.13. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 21.12%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Church & Dwight will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

Church & Dwight Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.2725 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.56%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Church & Dwight

In other Church & Dwight news, CEO Matthew Farrell sold 7,006 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.15, for a total transaction of $680,632.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 112,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,923,934.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Richard A. Dierker sold 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.80, for a total value of $8,622,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $722,715.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew Farrell sold 7,006 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.15, for a total value of $680,632.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 112,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,923,934.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 125,467 shares of company stock worth $12,037,074. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Church & Dwight

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in Church & Dwight by 3.2% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 3,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance boosted its stake in Church & Dwight by 3.3% in the second quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 3,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in Church & Dwight by 4.2% in the second quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 2,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its stake in Church & Dwight by 0.8% in the second quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 13,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,396,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Hampshire Trust boosted its stake in Church & Dwight by 4.9% in the second quarter. New Hampshire Trust now owns 2,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. 82.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

